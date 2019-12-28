The Debate
Noted Political Cartoonist Vikas Sabnis Passes Away In Mumbai

General News

Noted Political cartoonist Vikas Sabnis passed away in Mumbai at the age of 69. The veteran cartoonist was known for his political cartoons for over 50 years

Political

Veteran Political cartoonist Vikas Sabnis passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai on December 27, due to cardiac arrest.

Vikas had reportedly been unwell and was undergoing treatment for the past few days. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Saturday. In 2018, the former had completed 50 years of his notable career in 2018.

READ | Cartoon war between BJP & Shiv Sena over Maharashtra CM post

Greatly inspired by Bal Thackeray and RK Laxman, Sabnis began his career in 1968. Over the last 50 years, Sabnis has worked as a cartoonist at various newspapers, including The Times of India and the Mid-day. Vikas was best known for his caricatures and political cartoons on various subjects and issues from regional to international level.

Sabnis was also awarded international accolades. One of his cartoons of the then United States of America's former secretary of state, Henry Kissinger during the Vietnam war had made a furore among US citizens.

READ | Raj Thackeray to adopt Sena's Hindutva politics, announcement likely on Jan 23

Raj Thackeray remembers Vikas Sabnis  

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray, who himself is a political cartoonist also took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and wrote about his friend and renowned cartoonist Vikas Sabnis.

Thackeray's tweet roughly translates as, " My friend, senior cartoonist Vikas Sabnis passed away. Vikas spent 50 years of his life cartooning. We will certainly be lacking the challenges you put up as a cartoonist in this political environment on a daily basis. A warm Thank you for the memories from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena."

READ | Pakistan's PM creating content for cartoonists: Rajnath Singh

READ | Sudhir Dhar: Netizens mourn as ace cartoonist passes away at 87

