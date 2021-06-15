Novavax Vaccine Set For India Launch: Here's All You Need To Know; Efficacy & More

According to the Novavax website, NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is enhancing the action of a medical treatment with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ with augmented immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

Origin country of Novavax

An American biotechnology company, Novavax has produced vaccines earlier for Ebola, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other emerging infectious diseases. The company has its headquarters in Gaithersburg in the United States.

How efficient is Novavax vaccine?

Preliminary data showed vaccine is 90% effective and safe, according to the company. Side effects included headache, fatigue, and muscle pain and were generally mild.

NEW DATA RELEASE: Novavax #COVID19 Vaccine Demonstrates 90% Overall Efficacy and 100% Protection Against Moderate and Severe Disease in PREVENT-19 Phase 3 Trial https://t.co/lIOiQXxDtD pic.twitter.com/4ePHxDpziZ — Novavax (@Novavax) June 14, 2021

Novavax company

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases, stated the official website of the company. The company’s proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs.

Serum Institute of India to produce Novavax

With Serum Institute of India, Novavax is all set to launch in India and its vaccine jabs can be expected by September 2021. According to a press release issued by Novavax, the Serum Institute of India will manufacture ~1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 this year. Currently, Novavax which is named Covavax in India is in the advanced stages of phase 2/3 trials. Meanwhile, SII has also hinted upon trials on children. India will probably be the first country to launch the vaccine. Trials found it effective against the Alpha variant which was first found in India with 86% efficiency.

On June 14, the company had announced, its COVID-19 vaccine of having over 93 per cent efficacy against the predominantly circulating virus variants of concern and variants of interest and offered 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease. The Government has already accommodated 20 crore Covovax doses for India for the inoculation drive which is expected between September to December. To evaluate the efficiency, Novavax study was enrolled with 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico.