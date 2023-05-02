Now, Get 'digital Darshan' Of Somnath Temple In Delhi At Garvi Gujarat

People in Delhi can now get an immersive virtual experience of Gujarat's iconic Somnath Temple as a 3D cave representing the holy shrine has been created at a landmark building here.

The Gujarat government has created the 3D cave at 'Garvi Gujarat' on Akbar Road, which was jointly inaugurated by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Supreme Court judges Justice M R Shah and Justice Belaben Trivedi on the occasion of the foundation day of Gujarat on Monday.

The Shree Somnath Temple is one the 12 holy jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

"The architecture, cultural and religious significance of the temple is sought to be disseminated through this project. Thus, the Shree Somnath Temple has been scanned with 3-D LiDAR scanning/mapping system and converted into an immersive virtual experience.

"Visitors can explore the temple in a highly realistic and detailed manner through experiential 'darshan' VR goggles and a 3D cave. Through this system, every visitor can get a unique and new experience of the temple," according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The project 'Shrine Eternal' is housed in a beautiful building -- 'Garvi Gujarat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 'Garvi Gujarat' at 25B Akbar Road in 2019.

This digital project is the first of a kind immersive experience developed by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board of the state government, the statement said.

Supreme Court judge Justice Arvind Kumar and Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena were also present during the celebrations held in Gujarat Day at Garvi Gujarat.

Prime Minister Modi has emphasised the need to preserve and promote the cultural heritage.

The government of Gujarat has taken a number of steps to promote and preserve its cultural and spiritual heritage. This project is part of that larger endeavour, it said.

Garvi Gujarat building in Delhi is a reflection of the craft, cuisine and culture of Gujarat and this has been further enhanced through this project.

Hareet Shukla, Secretary (Tourism), Arti Kanwar, Resident Commissioner and other senior officers from government of Gujarat and the Government of India, were also present during the inauguration event, it added.