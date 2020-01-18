Now, 'I Support CAA' Wedding Card Surfaces From MP; Here's The Groom's Logic

In a unique new take on the polemics over the Citizenship Amendment Act, a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur extended their support by printing 'I support CAA' on their wedding card. According to the groom, he wants to spread awareness about CAA. "I want people to understand the facts about the Act," he added.

In another similar situation, a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district displayed their solidarity with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA by writing 'We support CAA and NRC' in bold letters in Hindi on their wedding card.

The marriage card proclaims on the envelope itself its support for CAA. Inside, the card states even more prominently its support.

Madhya Pradesh: Prabhat, from Narsinghpur district, who is tying the knot on 18 January, has expressed his support for the Citizenship Amendment Act through his wedding card. He says,"I want to spread awareness about CAA. I want people to understand the facts about the Act". pic.twitter.com/tFdE7oEnAJ — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

BJP's CAA awareness rallies

Amid the protests around the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR), BJP undertook an outreach program to clear the "misconceptions" around the same, with the party's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking part in the campaigns starting January 1 to January 15.

About CAA and NRC

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Protests against CAA across the country

The protests against CAA that first broke out in Assam - where the NRC is being effected - spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia - with significant fearmongering being orchestrated around the CAA, NRC and NPR, and the protests also coming to involve other developments, such as campus politics and violence at JNU, as well as over Kashmir.

