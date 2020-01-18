The Debate
Now, 'I Support CAA' Wedding Card Surfaces From MP; Here's The Groom's Logic

General News

In a unique new take on the amended citizenship act, a couple in MP's Narsinghpur extended their support by printing 'I support CAA' on their wedding card.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
CAA

In a unique new take on the polemics over the Citizenship Amendment Act, a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur extended their support by printing 'I support CAA' on their wedding card. According to the groom, he wants to spread awareness about CAA. "I want people to understand the facts about the Act," he added.

In another similar situation, a couple in  Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district displayed their solidarity with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA by writing 'We support CAA and NRC' in bold letters in Hindi on their wedding card.

The marriage card proclaims on the envelope itself its support for CAA. Inside, the card states even more prominently its support.

BJP's CAA awareness rallies

Amid the protests around the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR), BJP undertook an outreach program to clear the "misconceptions" around the same, with the party's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking part in the campaigns starting January 1 to January 15. 

Read: Strengthening anti-CAA movement priority, politics can happen later: Bhim Army chief Aazad

About CAA and NRC

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. 

Read: 'They are not above Constitution': Union Min on Kerala govt passing resolution against CAA

Protests against CAA across the country

The protests against CAA that first broke out in Assam - where the NRC is being effected - spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia - with significant fearmongering being orchestrated around the CAA, NRC and NPR, and the protests also coming to involve other developments, such as campus politics and violence at JNU, as well as over Kashmir. 

Read: Had Assam govt been given full responsibility of NRC updation, it would've been error-free: Sonowal

Read: Anti-CAA stir at Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police appeals people to clear road

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
