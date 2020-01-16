NPR Pretest Draft Has 21 Questions, Rs 1000 Misinformation Fine; No Docs Reqd: MHA Sources

The Union Home Ministry stated that while the pre-test form of the National Population Register (NPR) has been drafted, there is a possibility of last-minute changes as per the requirements so as to make it easier for the public. Sources in the Home Ministry claimed that the NPR form which is likely to have around 21 questions might be further simplified for the public.

Every household head will have to sign the NPR document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. In case of any wrong information, there is a provision of imposing a penalty of up to Rs 1000 in NPR as well as in the Census too.

"Government removed PAN ID details this time as in earlier data collection process, several people were found to be hesitating in giving these type of details. The pretest form is ready but there can be an addition or subtraction of questions in the form before finalizing and starting the process," Home ministry officials said.

'No papers, no biometrics'

Sources also claimed that enumerators will encourage the public to give correct information thereby some last-minute changes might be brought in."The government will not ask any documents to show to the enumerators but one would be asked to give their Adhaar number, voter ID number, Driving license number, etc to fill in NPR," MHA official said. "Enumerators are teachers who know locals and also familiar with local people. They will get maximum up to Rs 25,000 to do the job of enumerators. They will also keep an eye on people giving wrong information during the Census," the official claimed. Earlier the Ministry had revealed that "no papers will be asked" and "no biometrics will be taken" during the exercise.

(With ANI Inputs)