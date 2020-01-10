The Debate
Home Minister Amit Shah Launches New Cyber Crime Centre And National Reporting Portal

General News

On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to control and combat cases of cybercrime in India.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai
Amit Shah

On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to control and combat cybercrime in India. Amit Shah stated that the I4C would be a 7 pronged scheme to fight cybercrime which would include a cybercrime reporting portal, analysis of threats, capacity building, research and innovation, creating an ecosystem for cybercrime management and joint cybercrime investigation platform for law enforcement agencies. The Cybercrime Center would be under the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

In addition to this new cybercrime cell, the Home Minister also launched a National Cybercrime reporting portal where citizens can report any kind of Cybercrime irrespective of the place. The address of the cybercrime portal is http://www.cybercrime.gov.in. His announcement comes a day after Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the country amidst the ongoing protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.  

