NRC: Purported List Of FAQs Clears People's Doubts On Proof Of Citizenship

As nationwide protests have erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, a purported list of frequently asked questions with answers has emerged clarifying the doubts about NRC and CAA. It was first stated that the process of NRC has not yet started in the country. Further, it was added that the Muslims or any other community in India will not be asked to prove anything explicitly, everyone would just be asked to show their identity cards.

Position on Muslims in NRC list

The list clarified its position over Muslims and said that the NRC for the whole country had not been drafted yet and no community will be asked to prove their 'Indianness'. They said that everyone will have to produce the usual documents that one needs to produce while making a Voter ID or Aadhar card. The list also clarifies that if the person is not educated or possesses a relevant document, they can bring a witness with them or undergo a community verification system which will be formed by the government.

The list also clarified that NRC will not exclude any transgender, atheist, tribal, Dalit, women and landless people. They further added the cutoff for NRC in other states will be different than Assam and not 1971 as the Supreme Court's ruling for Assam was different depending on Assam Accord. FAQs also stated that the birth details of the individual will be enough, and parents’ documents would not be necessary. In the case where one cannot prove their DOB parents' certificates will be required.

Documents likely to be accepted

The decision on the acceptable documents is pending. However, it was informed that it is likely to include voter card, passport, Aadhaar, license, insurance paper, land or house papers or other similar documents issued by government officials. The issued FAQs also added that the Civil Amendment Act under the Citizenship Act 1955 does not prevent any citizen of any country from applying for Indian citizenship. Baloch, Ahmedia, Rohingya can apply for Indian citizenship at any time, provided they fulfil the qualification related to the Citizenship Act 1955.

