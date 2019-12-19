Amid Uproar Over CAA, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Calls Pak 'hell', India 'heaven For Minorities'

Amid the raging nationwide protests on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Wednesday said that “India is a heaven for minorities”. Addressing the media on the International Minority Rights Day, Naqvi also took a dig and “Pakistan” and said that the neighbour country is a “hell for minorities”. He further stated that there was a conspiracy to create a hateful and toxic environment in the country.

Naqvi attacks neighbouring countries

The Union Minister said, “The minorities in the neighbouring countries have suffered several difficulties, including forceful conversion of religion." "The citizenship of Muslims in India is safe and protected. It is our responsibility to spread awareness about the Act and fight the conspiracy which seeks to disturb the peace of the nation," he added.

Naqvi also said, "After CAA was passed, the environment which has been created in the country has been done with a very dangerous mentality. Attempts have been made to divide the country on a social level. Some people have assumed that Muslims cannot live in India, which is untrue. This poisonous environment is fake and fabricated”. He also stated that indigenous Muslims living in the country for a long time should not fear the amended Citizenship Act.

Shahnawaz Hussain slams Congress

The national spokesperson for BJP, Shahnawaz Hussain while addressing the media, slammed Congress and accused them of misleading the Muslim population of the country regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He said, “The Act has been introduced to grant citizenship to people, not seize it. Congress has been spreading rumours and lies about the law, which is very unfortunate. We will not let them mislead the Muslims. I appeal to my Muslim brothers to stand against this false information, which has been confusing and misleading them”.

Shahnawaz Hussain on Nawab Malik’s statement

As the NCP spokesperson, Nawab Malik compared the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah with the British General Reginald Dyer, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain demanded that action be taken against him by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. Hussain asserted, “Malik is crossing his limits. These kinds of statements will not be tolerated. General Dyer gunned down hundreds of people, while the CAA does not cause harm to any citizens of India. The opposition is confused and divided over the issue”.

(With ANI Inputs)

