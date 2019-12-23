NRC May Not Be Required In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant Asserts Amid Anti-CAA Row

Amid the raging protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) throughout the country, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant has said that NRC may "not be required" at all in the state. He also assured all the Goan citizens to refrain fearing from CAA implementation in the state. Sawant claimed that Congress’ accusation on BJP for compromising the fates of thousands of Goans holding Portuguese passports is baseless.

CM Pramod Swant on NRC

When asked if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in Goa, the Chief Minister said that it may "not be required at all".

Goa CM on NPR

Talking about the notification issued by the state government’s gazette which informs that the process of updating the National Population Register will begin from April 2020 Pramod Sawant said that he would only make a statement after going through the notification. He added that he would make any further statement on the issue, only after reading the gazette notification. The National Population Register “is being seen as the precursor to the implementation of the NRC".

CAA impact in Goa

Talking about the impact of implementing CAA, the CM said that it would not impact on residents of Goa. If Portuguese passport holders want to "convert" their existing citizenship into Indian citizenship, there are existing procedures for the same, Sawant added. The principal opposition party, Congress, on the other hand, has been asking the BJP to explain, how they would safeguard the interests of thousands of Goan Portuguese passport holders and their immediate kin.

(With Agency Inputs)

