NSA Ajit Doval Calls On Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa In New Delhi

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa soon after his arrival in India. During the meeting, issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed, officials said on Friday. According to officials, NSA met the visiting Sri Lankan President on Thursday soon after he landed.

Three-day visit to India

Rajapaksa is on a three-day visit to India as part of his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka last week. This is undoubtedly a crucial visit as it also allows India to discuss some pressing international issues. Security cooperation with Sri Lanka is of paramount importance. While the contours of the meeting between NSA and Sri Lankan President wasn’t elaborately revealed by the the officials, but a broad understanding of the meeting suggests that security cooperation topped the agenda.

The Sri Lankan president has been accompanied by a high-level delegation which includes foreign secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and treasury secretary SR Attygalle. Rajapaksa has been accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House.

The visit assumes significance due to the growing influence of China in the island nation in the last few years. But in his first interview to a news portal after assuming office, Gotabaya Rajapaksa had said, “We will work with India as a friendly country and won’t do anything that will harm India’s interests.” He has asserted that Sri Lanka’s involvement with China was “purely commercial”.

This visit could well set the tone of India-Sri Lanka relations. Gotabaya’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa had indeed steered Sri Lanka in the direction of China during his presidency days. In fact, by the end of 2017, 10% of its debt was owed to China. But in the same interview to the news portal, Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that Sri Lanka would want to be a neutral country in this equation. “And when I say neutral, we don’t want to bandwagon one country or get into a balancing act; we don’t want that. That is why I said neutrally.”

