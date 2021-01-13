NSA Doval Stresses Role Of Education In Nation Building On Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

On Tuesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval while delivering the Swami Vivekananda memorial lecture at JNU said that the revolutionary young monk rekindled the hopes and recharged the spirit of India at a time when the common Indians were exhausted, felt hopeless and had lost faith and confidence in themselves and their destiny. He insisted that a strong India cannot be rebuilt without education, empowerment of people through knowledge. Doval was speaking at the event commemorating the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

"He (Vivekananda) talked about society's unity and lamented that one of the causes of India's degradation was social fragmentation. He advised the youth to learn several things from the west but should have faith in their own spiritual heritage,'' the NSA said, adding that the monk also noted that solution to India's caste problem was not to degrade higher caste, but raise lower up to the level of the higher.

Doval speaking on the heritage of the institution said, "The institution has played a seminal role in academics, research and public affairs. Two of our senior-most cabinet ministers today, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr S Jaishankar, are the products of this University and the country is proud of their contribution."

"Faith systems glorify the past and are traditionalists. Revolutionaries, on the other hand, want change and that too at a fast pace. The means suggested by them also are often in conflict with norms and ethos of their times. Swamiji challenged prevalent norms of religion, social practices and individuals self-perception." Doval added.

The NSA further stated that in 1893 with his historic address, Swami Vivekananda captivated the World parliament of religions in Chicago and the world began to look at Hinduism with a new perspective and respect.

"His passion for the country impelled him to shake the conscience of every Indian. Only a man of this spirit, indomitable will, passion for the country and love for humanity could achieve what he did. He made a multitude of Indians believe in themselves and take responsibility for their destiny that ultimately led to India's independence from a tyrant colonial rule," Doval added.

(With ANI Inputs)