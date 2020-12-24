L-G Manoj Sinha Spells Out 3-point Target; Reveals PM Modi's Regular Involvement In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday spoke exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on an exclusive edition of Nation Wants To Know. During the interview, Sinha remarked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's direct involvement in the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha asserted that PM Modi provides his assistance and guidance for development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory.

Centre's assistance to Jammu and Kashmir

Manoj Sinha said that apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders at the Centre are involved in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, he also mentioned that the Centre has extended its assistance whenever he reached out to them. Prime Minister Modi takes stock of the situation in the Union Territory once a week during his call with Manoj Sinha, he said. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Manoj Sinha discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir every two to three days, he added. Highlighting the security challenges in the UT, the J&K L-G remarked that he is constantly in touch with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who provides his guidance pertaining to security matters of the erstwhile state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Jammu and Kashmir to be the most prosperous among Union Territories and states. Apart from that he also asked me to ensure J&K's complete integration in India," said Manoj Sinha.

Manoj Sinha's three-point ambition for Jammu and Kashmir

Speaking about his personal ambitions and targets for Jammu and Kashmir before the end of his tenure as Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha has set a three-point ambition for the UT. These include prosperity in the region, industrialisation and employment creation, and eradication of anti-India activities.

" I want Jammu and Kashmir to be prosperous with enough employment opportunities for everyone. Moreover, I want to make sure that no anti-India activities take place in J&K. Before I leave, I want to achieve these targets," concluded Manoj Sinha.

DDC election- Gupkar alliance wins most seats; BJP most votes

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%. It was the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 enabled the setting up of District Development Councils. The DDCs which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single-largest coalition by winning 112 seats. Its constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5 and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. On the other hand, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. However, the newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) could not make a substantive impact gaining only 12 seats. Independents too made a major dent with 50 seats.

