NSA Doval Meets Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, Discuss Strategic Cooperation

The National Security Advisor of India (SA) Ajit Doval met the President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday in Colombo. Discussions regarding strategic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka was held between the two dignitaries. Ajit Doval discussed the purchase of defence equipment in Sri Lanka.

Doval and Gotabaya’s meeting in India

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on the newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa soon after he had arrived in India during November. During the meeting, issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed, said officials. According to officials, NSA met the visiting Sri Lankan President soon after he had landed in India.

The security cooperation with Sri Lanka is of paramount importance to India. While the contours of the meeting between NSA and Sri Lankan President wasn’t elaborately revealed by the officials, a broad understanding of the meeting suggested that security cooperation topped the agenda. Now after Doval’s visit to Sri Lanka, the agenda has become clearer.

Developmental aid to Sri Lanka

PM Modi during the visit of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Gotabaya Rajapaksa spoke about how India is always eager to help out its neighbouring countries. Taking this forward he announced that India has contributed a 400 million dollar line of credit for infrastructure and development in Sri Lanka. According to the PM, this will not only help Sri Lanka's financial situation but also increase cooperation between the two countries.

He then spoke about how the Indian Housing project has also built 46,000 houses in Sri Lanka and how another 14,000 are on the way. PM Modi also addressed some projects that were still in talks like a solar project. Also, a 100-million-dollar credit line, as well as 20 community and people projects for social welfare, would be implemented in Sri Lanka.

