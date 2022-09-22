FinalTRPReport Trends Big Nationally Amid Wave Of Support For Republic & Arnab Goswami

After two years of investigation into the TRP rigging scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted its chargesheet in the Sessions Court, Mumbai, and news reports that have accessed state that there is no evidence that Republic TV and R Bharat were involved in the manipulation of Television Rating Points. On the other hand, several media reports state that an investigation into the channel India Today is ongoing.

As per the PTI report, in its chargesheet filed before a special Mumbai court on Thursday, the central agency noted that its findings were at "variance" with the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police in 2020.

"No evidence of Republic TV or Republic Bharat indulging in these practices was forthcoming either by the statement or by digital data evidence," the chargesheet said. "The forensic audit report relied upon by Mumbai police was “superficial” and based on the analysis of “limited aspects", the PTI report adds.

The ED's investigation reportedly being in variance with the Mumbai Police's probe throws into sharp relief the allegations that had been levelled by then-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on October 8, 2020, when he named Republic TV as part of the TRP rigging, and failed to mention that the original complaing that was filed just two days prior had actually named India Today and hadn't mentioned Republic.

