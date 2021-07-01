Odisha: 59-year-old ASHA Worker Clears Matriculation Exam After Repeated Failures

After multiple efforts, a 59-year-old Bhadrak ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker proved that education knows no age limit by clearing the annual matriculation exams in Odisha this year. Gunarani Khatua, a resident of Bhadrak, had completed her education but did not clear matriculation exams. Gunarani Khatua cleared Matriculation in 3rd attempt. She gave credit of her success to her teachers and family.

ASHA worker clears Matric exam

She said, "I am 59 years old. I took the exam twice before clearing the matriculation in the 3rd attempt. All this happened with the cooperation of my teacher and my family."

Another similar incident

This isn't the first time Odisha women have defied expectations. Swarnalata Pati, a 57-year-old ASHA employee who lives in Kanti Gaan under Kurigaan panchayat in Bhadrak's Bhandaripokhari block, also passed the matriculation exam. Swarnalata was only able to complete Class 7 due to her early marriage. She was carrying out her responsibilities as a single mother after the death of her spouse at the age of 27. Despite her lack of formal education, she worked hard to educate her children to the postgraduate level.

In the year 2005, Swarnalata was assigned as an ASHA in the village. Due to her hard work and dedication, she has garnered numerous accolades at the district level. However, she was taken aback when ASHA made matriculation an obligatory minimum educational qualification. Swarnalata continued her studies at Odisha Open School after her son pushed her to do so after she decided to leave her employment. In the year 2020, she took the matriculation exam at Bagurai High School in the district, but she failed the test only in English.

She filled up the application to retake the exam this year. In December, she had passed a mid-term exam. She completed Class 10 according to government rules after the government delayed exams this year because of the COVID pandemic.

Picture Credit: ANI