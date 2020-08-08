Odisha Govt Allows Private Hospitals With 30 Or More Beds To Open COVID-19 Units

Amid the rising coronavirus caseload in Odisha, the state government has given its nod to private hospitals having 30 or more beds to open COVID-19 units. However, the government warned these hospitals against collecting exorbitant fees and warned of strict action in case of any violation.

Interested private hospitals shall designate a minimum of 10 percent of all beds for COVID treatment with an option to convert the entire hospital into a COVID hospital, the state health department guidelines stated. The reserved beds must include appropriate numbers of ICU beds with ventilators dedicated to COVID patients, it added.

The state health department in its guidelines said, "It is observed that the private hospitals are treating the non-COVID cases, but when they find such patients to be Covid-19 positive during the process of treatment they immediately request the government machinery to shift the case to a COVID facility, set up by the government. It eventually caused a large surge of patients in such COVID facilities."

The guidelines further mentioned that all asymptomatic or mild cases shall be sent to institutional quarantine or home isolation, or a paid COVID Care Centre run by the hospital. Moreover, the hospital shall charge reasonable fees from patients and refrain from collecting exorbitant fees, failing which, strict action will be taken against the hospital.

Dead body disposal as per govt guidelines

The guidelines also asserted that the patients or dead bodies shall not be detained over non-payment of fees, and the institution shall develop a mechanism for collection of bill amount on a day to day basis so that a lump sum never remains pending.

"Dead body disposal shall be done strictly as per the government guidelines. All patients' data shall be uploaded in the designated portal or social media group in the appropriate format. All guidelines related to COVID- 19 shall be followed scrupulously," the health department said.

COVID-19 situation in Odisha

On Friday, Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases and recovery with 1,833 people testing positive and 1,810 others being cured, a health official said. The death toll in the state increased to 247 as 12 more patients succumbed to the disease, he said. The spike in the cases of coronavirus which was reported from 29 out Odisha's 30 districts pushed its caseload to 42,550, the official said.

As many as 1,118 new cases were reported from the quarantine centres, while 715 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)