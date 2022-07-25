Odisha: Artisans Shower Blessings For Droupadi Murmu Ahead Of Her Oath-taking Ceremony

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country today followed by a 21-gun salute. In regard to this development, several artisans in Orissa have become prepping up for large-scale celebrations in the state.

A wood carving artist Arun Sahu from Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha carved out a portrait of President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

While congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu, another resident of Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha, Satyanarayan Maharana created a sand animation on a whiteboard.

In another warm gesture, L Eswar Rao, a Bhubaneswar-based artist, has crafted a miniature of President-elect Droupadi Murmu inside a glass bottle.

Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gave her a unique tribute by creating a sand sculpture of President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Puri beach of Odisha.

National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu, who defeated joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential elections is all set to take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 25 at 10:15 AM.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Central Hall of Parliament where she will be administered her oath by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the presence of several key ministers and leaders.

Droupadi Murmu created history on July 21 by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India. She secured a staggering 6,76,803 votes, i.e 64.03% of the total votes as against the joint opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha who bagged only 3,80,117 votes.