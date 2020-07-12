Odisha CM Lauds Dedication Of COVID-19 Warriors As State Records Highest Recoveries

As the number of Coronavirus recoveries in Odisha hit new record over last three days, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appreciated the dedication and commitment of health professionals and COVID-19 warriors whose relentless work ensured this achievement.

"CM Patnaik appreciated the dedication and commitment of health professionals and Covid Warriors whose relentless work ensured record number of recoveries in last three days. Odisha has recorded its highest 565 recoveries in a single day i.e. July 10, 2020," a press release from Odisha government read. "Anu Garg, Covid Observer, Bhubaneswar and Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti and Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19," read the release.

READ | Odisha's COVID-19 Tally Mounts To 12,526, Death Toll Climbs To 61

On the occasion of World Population Day, CM Naveen Patnaik said that healthy population with right education and skill makes a prosperous nation. He reiterated the pledge to nurture human resources by investing in education, training, and healthcare, especially on vulnerable sections to build a powerful nation.

The Chief Minister spoke to the MLAs of Nilagiri and Salipur over the telephone who are undergoing treatment for Coronavirus and enquired about their health condition. Naveen Patnaik also spoke to COVID warriors in various health centres and asked about their wellness. He appreciated their noble work and assured them all support.

READ | Odisha Aims At Rs 1,000cr Revenue From Minor Mineral, Plans To Engage OISF Personnel To Curb Theft

Containment measures in Bhubaneswar

Anu Garg said that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has taken various measures for containing Coronavirus spread. So far 640 people haves tested positive in the city, out of which 317 cases are active and 314 persons have recovered.

The Municipal Corporation has formed Ward Committees and Sachetak Committees and nearly 1000 COVID-19 tests are conducted each day. Hospitalisation, contact tracing, quarantine and sanitization are top priorities in areas where positive patients are found. A new module has been added on Sachetak App for assisting senior citizens.

Odisha's tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 on Saturday while five more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 61 in the state, a health department official said.

READ | Odisha: 'Special Covid Fee' On Liquor Slashed From 50 Percent To 15 Percent

READ | Odisha CM Patnaik Launches 8 Tech-driven Solutions To Improve Public Service Delivery

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)