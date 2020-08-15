Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Hoists Flag On Independence Day, Lauds COVID-19 Warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and paid tribute to all the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

Read | Rajasthan Governor hoists Tricolour at Raj Bhawan, initiates plantation drive

Patnaik also lauded the COVID warriors for their significant role in the fight against the pandemic inside the state.

"India, at present, is fighting a battle against the COVID-19. I pay tribute to the COVID warriors of the state who are playing a crucial role in this fight, due to their dedication, the COVID-19 recovery rate is high in Odisha, while the death rate is the lowest in the country," said the CM while addressing the people here.

Read | EAM S Jaishankar thanks Russia, Bhutan, other countries for Independence Day wishes

"Every life is precious and no individual will be deprived of COVID-19 treatment due to monetary constraints," added CM Patnaik.

"The state government has taken several steps to continue economic activities during the lockdown period. We have taken several steps to continue agriculture activities, infrastructure development and to provide livelihood support. The state has also received investment proposals during the period worth Rs 12,000 crore during the period," added the CM.

The chief minister said that while the growth rate of Agriculture in the entire nation during 2019-20 was 2.80 percent, the growth rate of agriculture in the state remained 7.61 percent.

The CMO of Odisha said, "He expressed his belief that Odisha will overcome the situation soon with its courage and resilience. CM Patnaik had highlighted the efforts of the state government in starting COVID Hospitals across Odisha to ensure proper healthcare for the patients. With five functioning plasma banks, patients are being provided the convalescent PlasmaTherapy. The state has attracted 18 percent of the total investments made during this period in the country."

"State Government has been focused on resumption of livelihood activities during the COVID-19 lockdown," tweeted the CMO of Odisha.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force(ODRAF), Odisha Special Armed Forces(OSAF), Special Security Battalion(SSB) and State Brass Band(SBB) were a part of the function. The general public was not allowed to participate in the celebrations of Independence Day, keeping in mind the restrictions imposed in a bid to spread COVID-19.

Read | 'Had deep sense of satisfaction': 3 times plasma donor Dr Agashe after recovery from COVID