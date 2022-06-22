Odisha CM Lauds NDA Move As Droupadi Murmu Named Presidential Candidate; 'Proud Moment'

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda announced former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu who hails from Odisha as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Murmu and said that it is a proud moment for the people of Odisha.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took to his Twitter on Tuesday and congratulated Droupadi Murmur after her presidential candidature announcement. The BJD supremo said that he was delighted when he had a discussion about Murmu's candidature with PM Modi. "Congratulations Smt Draupadi Murmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji discussed this with me," he tweeted.

Congratulations Smt #DraupadiMurmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 21, 2022

Murmu who hails from Odisha also served as a cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led state government, when it had an alliance with the BJP. It is indeed a proud moment for the people of Odisha. "It is indeed a proud moment for the people of Odisha. I am sure Smt Murmu will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country," CM Patnaik said in his tweets.

Notably, PM Modi also hailed the social welfare work done by Murmu and her administrative experience while exuding confidence that Murmu will be a successful President. "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, the downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation," he tweeted.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

Droupadi Murmu: NDA's Presidential candidate

The BJP parliamentary board, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, held a meeting to deliberate on the party's candidate for the presidential poll, hours after the opposition named Yashwant Sinha as its joint nominee. The saffron party has named Droupadi Murmu the NDA presidential candidate. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Droupadi Murmu was born in 1958 and started her political career in 1997 when she was an elected councillor in the Rajrangpur district of Odisha and also became the vice-president of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the Odisha unit of the BJP in the same year. Prior to her political life, Droupadi used to be an honorary assistant teacher.

She has also served as BJP District President of Mayurbhanj from 2002 to 2009 and in 2013 again. She has been a two-time BJP MLA in Odisha and also served as a cabinet minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led state government when it had an alliance with the BJP. Murmu was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Murmu lost her husband and two sons earlier in her life. It is important to mention that she has two decades of experience working for the upliftment of the tribal community.