Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Asks Govt Officials To Treat People With Dignity

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday advised the senior government officials to treat people with dignity and deal with them in a professional and ethical manner.

Speaking at a conference in Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneshwar, CM Patnaik told the government officials that every person visiting any institution should be treated with dignity and their issues have to be attended in a professional and ethical manner.

Administering an oath to all present at the conference, the Chief Minister said that people were the soul of democracy. He added that institutions in a democracy run on the money provided by its people. It is the government's responsibility to empower and serve them.

The Chief Minister said that his family includes four members and a half crore people of Odisha. He said that with their blessings he has served the state for the last 20 years. CM Patnaik further said that he wants his children to have a quality education, his brothers and sisters to have good jobs and his elders to have good health care facilities.

He described senior officers of the government as ''the drivers of the transformation agenda'' and asked them to share their transformational game-changing ideas with him.

"Citizen is the Master"

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that one of the basic objectives of the 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) initiative is every public servant must understand that the citizen is the master.

The public servant is here to serve the citizens and there should be a conviction on this vision, Patnaik said on Friday while announcing that the Housing and Urban Development Department has joined the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative.

Considering the rapid urbanisation and the growing demand for modern infrastructure for providing efficient amenities, this is one of the most important wings of the government, Patnaik said.

"I am happy that we are moving in the right direction in making both modern and humane provisions for the general public," he said.

