Odisha CM Patnaik Designates Special COVID-19 Hospital For Doctors & Frontline Workers

In a bid to provide better COVID-19 facilities in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday assigned a special hospital for the treatment of all the frontline health care workers including doctors. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also held a review meeting to take stock of the Coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Deputy Secretary of Health and Famly Welfare Department stated that Aditya Ashwini COVID-19 Hospital will be dedicated to all the frontline workers.

Odisha CM assigns designates special COVID-19 hospital

In the letter, the Deputy Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department stated that this initiative has been taken by the government to ensure that doctors and other frontline workers have access to better health care facilities. Later during the day, CM Patnaik also held a meeting to review the Coronavirus situation in the state. Pointing towards the second wave of the virus in different parts of the world, he directed the administration to pay attention to the virus situation in the state and make sure that the livelihood of people does not get disrupted.

Patnaik said, "The hope of getting a vaccine for Covid-19 is high. People aged above 60 years and pregnant women will be given a priority at the vaccination centre along with the healthcare workers in the state. We need to maintain constant vigilance as the second wave of Covid-19 has begun in the United States, several Western European countries and now in our national capital."

COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Odisha so far has recorded over 3,10,052 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which, 3,00,474 have successfully been recovered while 1,560 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 644 new cases, 17 deaths and 1,315 recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 8,018. As per the latest updates from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to November 17 are 12,74,80, 186. While 9,37,279 samples were tested on November 17.

(With ANI inputs)