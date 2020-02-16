The Debate
Odisha CM Patnaik’s Trivia On ‘fascinating Road’ Gets Interesting Answers From Netizens

General News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik gave a glimpse of the scenic beauty of the state and started a trivia on Twitter by sharing an image of a beautiful landscape

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave a glimpse of the scenic beauty of the state and started a trivia on Twitter by sharing an image of a beautiful landscape. The photograph is of a bird’s-eye view of lush green paddy fields somewhere in Odisha with a visibly two-lane road passing through it. 

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader started the trivia on February 16 with a hashtag #KnowYourOdisha and urged the netizens to guess the 'fascinating road before 6pm'. It has been retweeted more than 300 times and more than 100 people have commented on the post.

'Indeed tough one'

While several users tried to guess the road, many of them were amazed by the green landscape and called Odisha India’s “best-kept secret”. Check out the answers and reactions on the tweet:


Social media is eagerly waiting for the Odisha CM to provide the correct answer after 6pm.

Published:
COMMENT
