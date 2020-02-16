Odisha CM Patnaik’s Trivia On ‘fascinating Road’ Gets Interesting Answers From Netizens

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave a glimpse of the scenic beauty of the state and started a trivia on Twitter by sharing an image of a beautiful landscape. The photograph is of a bird’s-eye view of lush green paddy fields somewhere in Odisha with a visibly two-lane road passing through it.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader started the trivia on February 16 with a hashtag #KnowYourOdisha and urged the netizens to guess the 'fascinating road before 6pm'. It has been retweeted more than 300 times and more than 100 people have commented on the post.

It is always a refreshing experience to see the well-lined countryside roads of #Odisha flanked by miles of lush green paddy fields reaching out to the horizon.



Guess the fascinating road before 6PM.#KnowYourOdisha pic.twitter.com/GI7YCQxKMU — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 16, 2020

Read: Concerns Raised Over Rising Cases Of Temple Thefts In Odisha

Read: CPI(M)'s Yechury Urges CM Patnaik Not To Allow NPR In Odisha

'Indeed tough one'

While several users tried to guess the road, many of them were amazed by the green landscape and called Odisha India’s “best-kept secret”. Check out the answers and reactions on the tweet:

Uttara Banamalipur Road, but very tough to crack, pl sir reward him who crack it. Lord jagannath blessed with love happiness good health fun success always — Bharatiyamm (@manoj_2703) February 16, 2020

SH 65 - Athgarh Narsinghpur ? This is indeed a tough one Sir. Only hint in this picture is its a recently built road. — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) February 16, 2020

Any hint? @odisha_tourism



I totally agree. Odisha - India's best kept secret.



The countryside of Odisha is so beautiful. I experienced this in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput dists. @arvindpadhee @skilledinodisha #Odisha @sudarsansand — Bhushan Reddy (@bhushan_UWH) February 16, 2020

It's indeed a treat for the eyes. The state could innovate corporatised storage, logistics and marketing to deliver better value to its farmers. — Diwakar Acharya (@Idigrock) February 16, 2020



Social media is eagerly waiting for the Odisha CM to provide the correct answer after 6pm.

Read: Home Minister Amit Shah To Address Pro-CAA Public Meeting In Odisha On February 28

Read: Odisha Govt Saved 700 Trees By Switching Over To Paperless Budgeting: Governor