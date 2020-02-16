Home Minister Amit Shah To Address Pro-CAA Public Meeting In Odisha On February 28

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a pro-CAA public meeting during his two-day visit to Odisha on February 28. BJP State President Samir Mohanty while confirming Shah's visit also stated that more than one lakh people are expected to be present for the public meeting. The Union Home Minister will visit Jagannath Temple in Puri and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on February 29, Mohanty added.

'Govt stands by the decision despite pressure'

Amid continuing protests against the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government stands by the decision. He had added that, be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country.

READ | PM Modi In Varanasi Speaks On Development Projects, Calls For Greater Public Participation

'Anyone who has issues pertaining to CAA can meet HM'

On Sunday, BJP leader Shiv Prasad Shukla stated that anyone who has issues pertaining to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) can meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah after issuing an appointment. His comments come in the backdrop of the recent announcement made by Shaheen Bagh protestors where they stated that they will meet the Home Minister at 2 pm on Sunday. Shukla also stressed on the importance of dialogue over the issue.

READ | PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya In Varanasi

"Anyone can meet Amit Shah over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after getting an appointment. The dialogue should happen now," said Shukla to news agency ANI. Earlier on Saturday, Shaheen Bagh protestors announced that they will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 2 PM on Sunday at his residence. Addressing a press conference, one of the protestors of Shaheen Bagh appealed to all protestors to meet Amit Shah and PM Modi at 2 PM. The protesters said they will not be sending any delegation to meet the home minister and that anyone who has an issue with CAA will go to meet the Home Minister. The Home Ministry has confirmed no such scheduled meeting.

READ | BJP Leader Says Anyone Who Has Issues Pertaining To CAA Can Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

READ | ‘Can't Force’ Says BJP As Shaheen Bagh Protestors Set To March To Amit Shah's Residence

Image Credits: PTI