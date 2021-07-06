Odisha Fisherman Catches 7-feet-long Python In Kalahandi, Forest Dept Rushes To Rescue

In an extraordinary incident, a 7-feet-long python was rescued by the forest officials in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Saturday after it got stuck in a fishing net near Ganga Sagar pond. The six-month-old snake was caught by Rajmal Deep, an Odia fisherman from Golamunda village in the Kalahandi district. Ramesh Panda, a forest department official told ANI that the snake was about 7-feet and weighed around 8kilograms.

Odisha: A 7-feet long python was rescued from a fishing net near Ganga Sagar pond, Golamunda in Kalahandi district by the forest department on Saturday. The reptile was later released into the forest. pic.twitter.com/JU4sgw8r6L — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

The fisherman, Rajmal had caught the snake in his fishing net on July 3, Saturday, which prompted the forest officials to begin a rescue operation. The python was later released into the forest. Fortunately, no one was bitten or hurt trying to evade the reptile, which was released in its habitat. Well, this says that fishermen don’t just trap fish in their nets, often other aquatic creatures find themselves in the mesh.

‘Toddler crawled towards the snake’

In another such incident, Sasmite Gochhait from Odisha and her husband were taken aback when they witnessed their 2-year-old child crawl towards the snake which had made its way into their house. The father reacted quickly and managed to grab his son before jumping out of the window. The husband said he called a range officer named Krishna Gochhait and informed him about the incident.

‘Flying Snake’

#WATCH Odisha: A flying snake was seized from possession of a man in Bhubaneswar today. He used to earn his livelihood by displaying the snake to public. City forest division incharge says "It's offence under Wildlife Protection Act.We're investigating.We'll release it in forest" pic.twitter.com/wf8fHuRcNx — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Earlier in 2019, the forest department officials got hold of a rare flying snake from an Odisha boy. As per ANI report, the reptile was seized from the possession of the boy who made a living by displaying the reptile as amusement. The colourful snake called gliding snake was a native of Sri Lanka and South India, it was rarely found in Odisha, the City Forest Division official Gopal Singh told ANI.

(Input: ANI)