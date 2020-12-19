Odisha Gears For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive; database Collection Completed 

The government of Odisha has reportedly completed its database collection for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination. As stated by the state government, as many as 3.2 lakh healthcare workers, including 1.4 lack Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) functionaries have been enrolled for vaccination, as per ANI. The state government has completed the assessment of cold chain points as well. Over 1,000 cold chain points in Odisha have been identified for safe storage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Refrigerators and transportation prepared for vaccination

A total of 1,771 deep freezers and nearly 2,000 Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILRs) for transportation have been reportedly prepared for the vaccination drive. As far as vaccination all across the country is concerned, the Centre had earlier announced that health care workers, who have been at the forefront in the fight against Coronavirus, will be vaccinated first, followed by other frontline workers. "Therefore, healthcare and frontline workers are among the first group of people to be vaccinated," the health ministry said.

Series of vaccines to be introduced in India soon

Six vaccines are reportedly going to be introduced in India to counter the threat of COVID-19, which will most likely include Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, ZyCov-D, an mRNA vaccine developed by Genova, and an Oxford vaccine.

Sputnik V vaccine is also being manufactured by Dr. Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre which will be introduced in India. Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT, USA is undergoing clinical trials in India.

The state steering committee, state task force committee, district task force committee, and block task force committee have been constituted by the Odisha government for the vaccination drive. As per PTI reports, Odisha on Thursday added 351 new cases to its COVID-19 caseload, raising the state's cases to rise to over 3,00,000, while five fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,825, a health department official said.

(With ANI and PTI Inputs)