Odisha Govt Appoints Officers To Conduct Census 2021

The Odisha government has appointed the officers at district and block levels who will carry out and supervise the Census 2021. To conduct the Census 2021 the Deputy Collectors will work as deputy district Census officers while the district education officers and deputy director, Planning and Statistics department will operate as additional district census officers.

According to the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Odisha government on January 1, District Collectors (DCs) have been appointed as the Principal Census officer at the district level while the Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) are designated as the district census officers.

All of the above officers will be in charge of their respective districts which comes under their jurisdiction except in the case of Cuttack, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area. Additionally for monitoring the census activities, Sub-collectors appointed as sub-divisional census officers and the Tahasildars as charge officers (within their respective jurisdiction excluding urban areas) At Block level, Block Development officers/ additional Tahasildar and block education officers appointed as additional charge officers.

Census 2021

Earlier last year on December 24, the Union Cabinet had approved the conduction of Census of India 2021 and had also approved the expenditure of Rs 8,754.23 crore for the exercise. The Union Cabinet approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR), Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Tuesday. This register, which is linked to the census and is a list of “usual residents” in the country, is largely seen as the first step before a nationwide National Register of Citizens is implemented.

Addressing the media, Javadekar said, "Cabinet has approved the conducting of the census of India 2021 and updating of National Population Register. It is self-declaration, no document, bio-metric etc required for it. Cabinet has approved the expenditure of Rs. 8,754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for updating of National Population Register (NPR)."

(with ANI inputs)