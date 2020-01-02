Odisha Promotes 5T Initiative; Launches Online Platform To Digitalise Odisha Gazette

In its bid to promote Odisha's 5T initiative, the State government on Jan 1, launched an online platform to digitalise the publication of Odisha Gazette and move forward as a paperless mode of publication. Based on five parameters- teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit, the scheme involves taking feedback from people on the quality and timeliness of the services and ­reward or punish officials on that basis.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy apprised about the launch of the e-Gazette Portal and termed it to be a 'milestone' in governance.

"E-Gazette is a milestone in governance, the online system will expedite the process of Gazette Publication and will make it error-free and Paperless since no paper will be used it will save trees as well as the cost of the paper and printing materials along with the transportation cost."

READ: Now, Odisha to implement 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme in all 30 districts

Hassle-free electronic mode

According to sources, the electronic mode will provide hassle-free access to all indenting, publishing, user departments and the general public.

"All departments will upload their content material, which will be scrutinised by the Government Press with the numbers and date of the gazette to be circulated in the e-gazette portal, the electronically signature, e-sign integration is carried out for better and secure authentication of the indenting departments, as a result, there will be no possibility of manipulation in the contents of the Gazette," said G Srinivas, Principal Secretary Commerce & Transport.

READ: Odisha: 5 places record temperature below 10 degrees Celsius

Odisha Government Launches E-certificate Project

The Odisha government has launched a unique "people-friendly" project to provide official documents such as income, residence and other similar certificates online without any fees. Without visiting government offices, people can now apply for these certificates online under the e-certificate project launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Saturday as part of the 5T model of governance.

Billed as the first of its kind in the country, the move aims at benefiting over 5 million applicants annually, revolutionising peoples life, a senior official said.

READ: Two IAS officers promoted to ACS rank, minor reshuffle in IPS cadre in Odisha

READ: Odisha government launches e-certificate project

(With Agency Inputs)