Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha To Put Stickers Outside Houses Of People In Home Quarantine

Amid the increase in Coronavirus cases in the country, Odisha government on Monday decided to paste stickers outside the houses of people placed under home quarantine.

According to a state government official, the district administration would paste stickers outside the homes of people under home quarantine to restrict their mobility. The people who have covered the mandatory isolation period will not be included under this category. Currently, over 3,600 people, who returned from abroad, are under home isolation. The home isolation stickers will mention the duration of home quarantine, details of the house and the family. The community members would be instructed not to visit those houses, the official said.

To ensure the proper enforcement of home quarantine, the state government has issued a notification stating that a form would be affixed on the residence of a quarantined person in the interest of public health.

A citizen who recently returned from Uzbekistan was found to be violating the COVID-19 guidelines set by the government. Based on the report of empowered authority and preliminary police inquiry, the Dhanupali Police in the Sambalpur district has registered a case against the defaulter under section 188/271 IPC.

According to the Union Health Ministry report on Monday, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 9; number of cases climbs to 468, including 424 active cases. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

Odisha Announces Lockdown Till March 29

Earlier on March 22, the Odisha government had decided to impose a lockdown in the state till 9 pm of March 29. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday had urged people to stay at home and step out only for essential services. "If you go out - you risk bringing the virus to your family. The administration will take tough action on anyone violating this and risking their lives, their family members and people of Odisha," the Chief Minister said.

