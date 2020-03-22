Odisha Announces Lockdown Till March 29 To Arrest Spread Of Coronavirus

Amid the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases at an alarming rate, the Odisha government has decided to impose a lockdown in the state till 9 pm of March 29.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday had urged people to stay at home and step out only for essential services. "If you go out - you risk bringing the virus to your family. The administration will take tough action on anyone violating this and risking their lives, their family members and people of Odisha," the Chief Minister said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's 'Janta Curfew' Kicks In; City Streets Deserted

Besides Odisha, four other states have announced a lockdown till March 31 - Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab. The Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also received a stunning response, with entire nation observing a self-imposed lockdown in a bid to tackle the dreadful virus which is spreading at an alarming rate. Due to the self-imposed curfew, different popular places across the country which have been the crowd pullers, now wear a desolate look marking the success of the Janata Curfew.

READ | BREAKING: This Is The Press Note Regarding Lockdown In 75 Districts In India Amid COVID-19

A high-level meeting has been held on Sunday with Chief Secretaries of all the States by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the decision was made. All the Chief Secretaries informed that there is an overwhelming and spontaneous response to the 'Janta Curfew' call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All passenger train services have been suspended till March 31. Only goods trains will ply. Inter-state passenger transport will also be suspended till March 31, 2020.

READ | MASSIVE: Railways Suspends All Passenger Train Operations Till March 31

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed and appealed to citizens to not step out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

READ | India's Icons Lonely But Beautiful On Janta Curfew As Country Unites By Staying At Home