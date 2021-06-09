Odisha: Hospital Staff Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture As They 'groom' COVID-19 Patients

Going beyond their designated medical roles, themedics and staff at a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district undertook the grooming responsibilities for the COVID-19 patients in their wards. In the post shared by news agency ANI, the doctors in their PPE gears were seen shaving beards for the male patients, and braiding hair for the females, going an extra mile in their assistance with the patients’ recovery. The visuals have emerged out of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur, Ganjam where the medics helped patients with styling their hair, prepping their looks as well as hygiene.

The COVID warriors decided to don the role of barber and groomers realizing that the patients were isolated due to the COVID-19 and were not entitled to these services until they diagnosed negative and were allowed to go home. “In the viral video and pictures, healthcare workers at Brahmapur's MKCG Medical college and hospital were seen shaving the beard and braiding hair of COVID patients,” ANI wrote in a post that has poured in appreciation for the healthcare warriors from all quarters. The news agency informed that the kind act has fetched the healthcare worker respect and laurels from across the various departments. The state Chief Secretary also took an opportunity to acknowledge the huge role doctors play in the government’s efforts to eradicate the pandemic across the globe.

Odisha | In a viral video(in pic 1&2), Healthcare workers at Brahmapur's MKCG Medical college&hospital were seen shaving beard & braiding hair of COVID patients



Internet lauds COVID warriors for ensuring 'homely treatment'

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and Ganjam District Collector Bijay Amruta Kulange admired the nature of care that the healthcare facilities were ensuring for the COVID-19 patients. Kulange asked the other hospitals to follow the MKCG Medical College and Hospital’s example. “We all should appreciate that after all the health workers are doing such a good thing whether the health worker is from Chennai or Berhampur,” a commenter said, appreciating the hospitals’ good work.

“Sincerely appreciate the work of Healthcare workers. The courage implemented in treating the patients in a homely atmosphere is not easy. This shows the bond developed between the patients and health workers. This gives a morale boost to the patients and put a step towards recovery,” another said.

