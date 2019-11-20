Odisha: India Conducts Night-time Test-firing Of Two Prithvi Ballistic Missiles

India has successfully carried out the night-time test-firing of two nuclear-capable Prithvi ballistic missiles off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday to validate the combat readiness of the Indian Army’s missile forces. The trials of the 300 km-range missiles were carried out by the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army. Prithvi is a tactical surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) developed by the military research agency of the Indian government, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP).

Along with increasing the strength of the Indian Armed Forces that consists of the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, the government is also focused on increasing and improving the nuclear might of the nation.

First night-trial of Agni-II

Besides today's test firing, on November 16, the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army conducted successfully, the first night trial of 'Agni-II', the versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear-capable missile from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. The missile with the range of 2000 km blasted off from a mobile launcher at the Launch Complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range on Saturday.

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday took to the social media platform Twitter to congratulate the DRDO on its first time successful night-time test-firing.

Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India for the first successful night trial of surface-to-surface medium-range missile #Agni2.



The nation is proud of DRDO scientists who have helped India in strengthening its defence capabilities. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 17, 2019

