Odisha: India Conducts Night-time Test-firing Of Two Prithvi Ballistic Missiles

General News

India successfully carried out the night-time test-firing of two nuclear-capable 300 km-range Prithvi ballistic missiles off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
DRDO

India has successfully carried out the night-time test-firing of two nuclear-capable Prithvi ballistic missiles off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday to validate the combat readiness of the Indian Army’s missile forces. The trials of the 300 km-range missiles were carried out by the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army. Prithvi is a tactical surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) developed by the military research agency of the Indian government, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP).

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates DRDO For Successful Night Trial Of Agni-II

Along with increasing the strength of the Indian Armed Forces that consists of the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, the government is also focused on increasing and improving the nuclear might of the nation.

READ | Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan Commends DRDO's Efforts At IISF

First night-trial of Agni-II

Besides today's test firing, on November 16, the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army conducted successfully, the first night trial of 'Agni-II', the versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear-capable missile from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. The missile with the range of 2000 km blasted off from a mobile launcher at the Launch Complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range on Saturday.

READ | First Night Trial Of Nuclear-Capable 'Agni-II' Missile Successfully Test-fired In Odisha

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday took to the social media platform Twitter to congratulate the DRDO on its first time successful night-time test-firing.

READ | IIT Roorkee Teams Up With ISRO, DRDO On Space Technology

Published:
