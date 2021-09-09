Amid the scare of the COVID third wave, around 117 children were found infected with the virus in Odisha on Thursday. As the cases rise, the Odisha government has issued an advisory asking parents of the COVID-recovered children to look out for the symptoms of Multi-system Inflammatory (MI) syndrome. The Odisha government also said that children among the age group of 0 to 10 years are more prone to MI syndrome and should be given adequate care post recovering from COVID.

"Children aged below 10 years, after recovering from Covid-19 infection, are now more susceptible to MI syndrome. They develop it around one month of their recovery," Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra said to PTI. “Parents should be aware that it is a post-covid complication. They need to consult doctors," Mishra said. He said the MI syndrome in COVID-19 recovered children aged between 0 and 10 years have increased in the second wave of the pandemic.

What is Multi Inflammatory Syndrome?

MI syndrome affects children and causes inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, and eyes. Many youngsters are currently being treated in hospitals for MI syndrome. Headaches, diarrhoea, and vomiting are among the symptoms they've experienced. The MI syndrome was detected in the children, post COVID recovery.

COVID infection spread among children increases in Odisha

On Thursday, the rate of coronavirus infection among children in Odisha was found to be 15.17%, with 117 of the total 771 new cases being children. According to the state health department, the infection spread is significantly rising and has thus become a cause of worry for officials. It was 13.38% on Wednesday, 14.57% on Tuesday. However, on Monday, it was highest as 20.03% of the total cases were of children.

Odisha's COVID situation

The current positivity rate in Odisha is 1.18%, with 771 persons testing positive out of 65,037 samples. Odisha's COVID caseload has now reached 10,14,338 people, with eight more fatalities bringing the total to 8,078. According to the data released by the state health department, the state presently has 7,042 active cases, while 9,99,165 patients have recovered from the disease, including 574 on Wednesday. Odisha has done nearly 1.86 crore sample tests so far, with 67,037 being conducted on Wednesday. So far, the state has given out 2,45,90,338 doses of COVID-19 vaccination, with 60,85,252 recipients receiving both doses.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/ Representative Image)