Odisha Logs 229 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fatalities

Odisha on Thursday logged 229 new COVID-19 cases, including 29 children and adolescents, taking the state’s tally to 10,46,317 while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,386, a health department official said.

The new infections were detected in 19 districts while the remaining 11 districtrats did not report any new cases.

The state on Wednesday had reported 226 new infections while it was 206 on Tuesday and 185 on Monday.

Of the new cases, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest of 113 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (18).

The rate of infection among children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years was 12.66 per cent against the previous day’s 14.60 per cent.

As 229 people tested positive for infection out of 57,649 samples tested on Wednesday, the daily test positivity rate is 0.39 per cent against the previous day’s 0.37 per cent. The TPR was 0.41 per cent on Tuesday and 0.32 per cent on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 death toll touched 8,386 with three more deaths due to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours. The fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda, Puri and Sundargarh districts.

The state currently has 2,616 active COVID-19 cases while 10,35,262 patients have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease, including 267 on Wednesday.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.30 crore sample tests including 57,649 on Wednesday. The state’s positivity rate now is 4.53 per cent.

As many as 1,39,58,009 people have been fully inoculated with double doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

