'Over 44 Lakh People Affected': Odisha Govt Releases Cyclone Amphan Damage Assessment

Over 44 lakh people have been affected by the Super Cyclonic storm Amphan in Odisha after the storm devastated the eastern states of the country. Odisha government has released a damage assessment report which states that the storm has affected 10 districts of Odisha.

In its Report on Restoration and Damage Assessment, Odisha government said, "The Super Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' passed along the coast of Odisha and crossed the West Bengal coast close to Sunderban in the evening of May 20. Due to the impact of the cyclone 10 districts of Odisha (Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, and Puri) have been affected."

"44,44,896 population has been affected in the above-mentioned districts. 8,72,049 livestock have been affected. Due to the impact of the cyclone about 500 numbers of houses have been fully damaged and 15000 numbers of houses got partially damaged. 28 large animals, 9 small animals, and 3680 poultry birds perished. No confirmed cases of human casualty reported so far," the report read.

"As per preliminary damage assessment of power infrastructure 34 km of 33 KV lines, 453 km of 11 KV lines, 680 km of LT lines and 2439 number of distribution transformers have been damaged. 85 per cent of the affected consumers have got back power. Restoration is in full swing and complete restoration is expected by May 23," the report states.

"75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care. 79 number of veterinary doctors and 310 para-vets and attendants engaged. 32 animal health camps have been organised and 1242 number of animals treated. 900 number of animals vaccinated," the report said.

The central government has transferred Rs 500 crore to Odisha government to facilitate the relief operation and the restoration works in the state. This comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crores for Odisha. PM Modi also announced Rs 1000 crore assistance to West Bengal which has borne the brunt of the storm that led a severe trail of devastation in West Bengal too.