Mamata Govt To Urge Centre To Delay Domestic Flight Services To WB Due To Cyclone Amphan

After deployment of Army units in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now said that the state government will urge the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports as the state will be managing the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. The flight services are scheduled to begin on May 25.

CM Banerjee told reporters on Saturday evening that she has asked the chief secretary to request the Civil Aviation Ministry to defer the services at Kolkata airport to May 30 and at Bagdogra airport to May 28. The state has already urged the Centre to put off the movement of special trains till May 27. CM Banerjee said authorities will ask people returning to the state to go for home quarantine for 14 days but urged them to cooperate with the government and follow the protocols. She also said there will be testing facilities in each district for the returnees.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Citing an MHA order on preventing any religious gathering, she urged people to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr at home this year. "Please cooperate with us. The Bengali New Year could not be held earlier due to lockdown and coronavirus pandemic. The Annapurna puja could not be held. Please avoid gatherings to offer Eid prayers now. A large gathering may cause contamination within a few seconds," she said.

READ | Mamata Banerjee urges for state-Centre team effort after PM Modi visits Amphan-hit Bengal

West Bengal Asks Railway Board To Not Send Shramik Trains till May 26

In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, West Bengal on Saturday wrote to the Indian Railway Board to not send any Shramik special trains to the state till May 26. Chief Secretary of West Bengal Rajiv Sinha in his letter mentioned that "As district administration is involved with relief and rehabilitation works (due to Cyclone Amphan), it will not be possible to receive special trains for the next few days." Sinha further added that they will revise the proposal dated May 20 and send it back soon.

READ | Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal asks Railway Board to not send Shramik trains till May 26

Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas, and South Paraganas. Mobile, internet services, and electricity were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers and the electrical grid. Till Saturday, 81 people have died due to the Cyclone.

READ | After state's request, Army to send five columns to West Bengal to assist restoration work