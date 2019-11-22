Odisha: Protesting Farmers Block National Highway Over Token System For Paddy Procurement

Continuing their protest against the token system for paddy procurement, farmers in Odisha took to the streets and blocked the National Highway with paddy loaded tractors. Earlier farmers held protests by parking paddy-laden vehicles outside the residence of Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak.

The farmers have alleged that the introduction of the centralised token system has led to delay in paddy procurement. The issue came to light after BJP MLA Nauri Nayak, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Dr Mukesh Mahaling and others voiced the issue in the Assembly session. According to the new system, tokens will be issued and sent to a farmer's mobile number 15 days before the procurement of paddy.

Earlier leaders from opposition parties like Congress staged protest in the Assembly against farmer's conditions and law and order situation in the state the Assembly then had to be adjourned.

'Token System will destroy farmer community'

BJP MP Suresh Pujari also reiterated that the Odisha government’s token system will destroy the entire farmer community. He also directed the centre to hold discussions with the Naveen Patnaik government and resolve the issue.

"At a time when the farmers should have sold their paddy, they are currently on streets protesting the token system. National Highways have been blocked because of the Odisha government’s token system. It will not work here and there is a need to re-introduce the first-come-first-serve system for procurement,” he said.

On Friday, farmers called for a 12-hour protest to voice their resentment. Government offices, business establishments, shops, markets, banks, and financial institutions were closed due to the agitation, however, educational institutions were open. The farmers are demanding the Government to revert to the earlier system and expedite procurement as soon as possible. Defending the new initiative, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the new token system allows small-time farmers to bring the paddy for sale as the tokens are issued in a transparent way, he said this system will not let the big farmers dominate the market.

