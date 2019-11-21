Bhagwant Mann Targets Centre For Blaming Farmers For Stubble Burning

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann attacked the Centre on Wednesday stating that the government praises the farmers for growth in paddy production and later blames them for stubble burning. "The government first praises the growth in paddy production and later blames the farmers for stubble burning," Mann told media outside Parliament. He also cited Minimum Support Price (MSP) levied on paddy as a season for stubble burning. "The government should come up with an alternative and provide MSP on other crops as well. If they do so, they will not have any complaint from farmers as they will not grow paddy," he said.

Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders questioning his absence during a Parliamentary debate over air pollution in Delhi NCR on Wednesday, the AAP MP from Punjab's Sangrur said, "I got the date to speak today. The issue of pollution is related to Delhi and I am not a resident of the city, however, as an AAP MP I will speak today on the issue." Bhagwant Mann added that BJP MPs from the national capital including Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan should answer about their absence during the debate as they are the residents of Delhi.

'Not our habit to publicise'

When asked about the posters targetting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over pollution and contaminated drinking water, Bhagwant Mann replied, "Metro is being run and electric vehicles are being launched. To speak about your policies publicity, it is not our habit to speak about the policies implemented for the welfare of the people. We do not waste money on campaigning and advertisement." He further targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that changing names of roads and historical places is neither development nor it resolves the issue of an economic slowdown in the country.

Parliament debates on air pollution

Small farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh should not be vilified for stubble burning as it is not a major cause of pollution in Delhi NCR region, members of the BJP, Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) claimed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Participating in a discussion on "pollution and climate change", BJP member representing West Delhi Pravesh Verma took on the AAP government in Delhi for blaming stubble burning for pollution in the National Capital Region and ignoring major pollutants, including vehicles and dust. BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said toxic air pollution is a "dreaded problem" which is not only threatening Delhi but the entire country, especially the densely populated Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)