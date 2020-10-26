Odisha: Puri Prepares For 'Gosani Yatra' To Bid Adieu To Goddess Durga Amid COVID-19

The sacred city of Puri in Odisha is one of the four most important religious sites in Hindu mythology. 'Gosani Yatra' which is another name for 'Durga Puja' is one of the most important festivals in the city. Unlike most of the places across the country, Goddess Durga as Godde Durga is worshipped in a different avatar.

Odisha: '18-20 feet Mahisamardini Durga idols'

During 'Gosani Yatra', different types of idols such as that of Ravana lifting the Kailash mountain, Nagas, and demons are also worshipped. According to Akhada culture of Puri, Nagas are the male figures who symbolise heroism. The idols of Nagas have a human head and a snake-like lower body. While speaking to ANI, Puri's Jagannath Temple's priest Batakrusha Pratihati said that every year, Mahisamardini Durga's idols are made 18 feet to 20 feet tall.

Pratihari told ANI, "Apart from the four Dhams of Hindu religion, there is also a temple of Goddess Bimla Devi inside the main temple, which is a 'Shakti Peeth'. We make more than 30 idols of the goddess during Navratri, and worship them for 3 days. On the day of Ekadashi, we light a big Diya, and after watching it, we conduct the immersion of the idols."

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha High Court ordered that the height of Durga idols in the state should not be more than 4 feet. However, after these orders were released, Satasahi Puja Committee of Puri filed a petition in the court, requesting the authorities to give them permission to maintain the traditional height of the idol (18-20 feet) as it was done since 12th century. Incharge of Gosani Puja in Puri Srikrushna Pratihari said that Odisha's HC allowed the committee to celebrate Gosani Yatra as per the tradition of Jagannath Temple along with the usual height of the idols.

Srikrushna Pratihari said, "The committee had told the court that as the Gosani Yatra is held as per the tradition of the Jagannath temple, the height of idol of the Goddess should remain as usual."

Despite giving the permission to maintain the usual height of the idols, the court directed the committee members that the decision regarding immersion of the idols of Goddesses of various puja mandaps will be taken by the local administration. The court also directed the District Collector and SP to make the necessary arrangements for the immersion. Puja committees of Puri are conducting the rituals with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines are being followed. 'On October 27, the immersions will be conducted as per the guidelines of the Puri District administration to avoid large gatherings,' Pratihari added.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)