Odisha Reports First Case Of Coronavirus As Researcher Returned From Italy Tests Positive

Odisha on Monday reported its first case of coronavirus. A 33-year-old man tested positive for the infection in Bhubaneswar, said Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson on Coronavirus for the Odisha Government.

"His condition is stable and he is not showing any other complications," Subroto Bagchi told media.

The man returned from Italy to Delhi on March 6 and then reached Bhubaneswar by train. He consulted a doctor on March 13, complaining of fever and headache.

"The man then went to Capital Hospital on March 14 where he was admitted to the isolation ward. His blood and swab samples were sent for medical examination and tests confirmed he is infected by novel coronavirus," Bagchi said.

As the man travelled through train, the state government has launched a contact tracing exercise to find out who all have come in contact with the man, added Bagchi. Data of all those people who travelled with the researcher on the train is being collected so that they can be tracked and quarantined too meanwhile, his family has also been quarantined and kept under observation.

So far there are 110 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 5,500 people globally.

The country has recorded two deaths so far, while the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 119. A 76-year-old from Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus died due to it. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases, 37, followed by Kerala reporting 22 cases. In a good news amid the scare of the deadly virus, the total number of patients treated of Coronavirus and discharged from hospital has also risen to 13, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

