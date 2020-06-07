Odisha State Road Transport Corporation To Resume Bus Operations From June 8

As the country starts easing the COVID-19 lockdown, the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) on Saturday announced the resumption of its bus operations in the state from Monday, June 8. According to sources, the bus operations will be resumed on 66 routes across the state.

As per Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) chairman-cum-managing director Arun Bothra's statement, they will resume regular service with 96 buses connecting 22 towns in the state. Meanwhile, they will keep adding more buses in the state. Bothra further added that no standing passengers will be allowed to travel on the buses and wearing masks will be mandatory for all the commuters. No one will be allowed to board the bus without a mask, he added.

Odisha govt allows relaxation during weekends

Meanwhile, the Odisha government which had announced a weekend shutdown in 11 of its 30 districts till June-end, has allowed some exemptions during the period in the heavy-load-case areas.

According to an order from the Special Relief Commissioner, while all offices and shops will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays in the 11 districts, operations of airports, railway stations, bus terminals, and movement of associated personnel and activities will be allowed. Public transport will also be allowed to operate for the convenience of people going to or coming from airports, railway stations, and bus stands.

Along with it, the movement of any person in case of medical or other emergency is allowed, while ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI and Clearing Houses will remain functional. Meanwhile, the weekend shutdown will be enforced in Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir till June 30.

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

Earlier, the Centre announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

(With ANI Inputs)