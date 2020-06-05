20 Delhi Metro Employees Asymptomatically Covid-positive; DMRC Hails Staff's Resilience

As the national capital resumes its metro services, twenty Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff staying in Delhi-NCR have tested COVID-19 positive. According to PTI, all of them are asymptomatic and are doing well. Further, many DMRC officials have been coming to the office or to the station premises to ensure the smooth resumption of services, whenever the government ordered to do so.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that their employees have shown "exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties". Further, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh has asked the employees to adhere to the social distancing norms and wished for their speedy recovery.

Along with the rest of the country, DMRC is also fighting the battle against Covid - 19. Delhi Metro's employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for eventual resumption of services. #DMRCFightsCOVID pic.twitter.com/La5ev8Dgco — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 4, 2020

Read: Delhi Metro services closure period extended till Apr 14: DMRC

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

Earlier, the Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

Read: Delhi Metro services closed till Mar 31 due to coronavirus outbreak: DMRC

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

Read: DMRC issues revised timings for Delhi Metro on March 23: Here are all the details

Read: Metro services will be closed on Sunday in view of Janata curfew: DMRC