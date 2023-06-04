Odisha Train Tragedy: War Footing Restoration Underway At Accident Site In Balasore

The restoration work is in full swing at the site of the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha, where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved, resulting in the loss of 275 lives and leaving over 1,000 people injured. The South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Aditya Kumar, provided an update on the progress, mentioning the removal of the capsized bogies and ongoing track connection work.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...Two bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," said Aditya Kumar.

War footing restoration

With a sense of urgency, the railway authorities are implementing various measures to expedite the restoration process. Over 1,000 labourers have been deployed at the accident site to work on the restoration efforts, according to the South Eastern Railway. Seven Poclein Machines are being utilised to enhance the pace of the restoration work. Additionally, two accident relief trains, a 140-ton Railway Crane, and three Road Cranes are actively involved in the restoration process. Another Road Crane is being mobilised to join the efforts, said SER on Saturday.

The railway authorities are leaving no stone unturned to complete the restoration work promptly. The South Eastern Railway emphasised its commitment to taking every initiative on a war footing to ensure the rapid restoration of the affected area.

In addition to restoration work, the South Eastern Railway has organized special train services to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. Special trains have been operated between Balasore-Howrah and Bhadrak-Chennai routes to accommodate affected passengers. Furthermore, a special train was arranged from Howrah to Balasore specifically for the relatives of the affected passengers.

Notably, according to the initial findings, the tragic incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train. The collision occurred on three separate tracks, resulting in the derailment and extensive damage to 17 coaches of the two passenger trains.

