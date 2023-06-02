Odisha Triple Train Derailment: List Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Partially Cancelled

At least 238 people have died and over 900 were injured in a three-way accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district. "These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," a senior railway official said. The coaches of the Coromandel Express also hit the wagons of a goods train after getting derailed. The massive accident has led to the cancellation and diversions of many trains.

Following trains will remain cancelled/partially cancelled/diverted or rescheduled.

Trains cancelled on June 3

01. 18044 Bhadrak – Howrah Express from Bhadrak

02. 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express from Tirupati

03. 12551 Bangalore - Kamakhya AC SF Express from Bangalore

04. 12864 Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore

05. 12253 Bangalore - Bhagalpur Anga Express

06. 08411 Balasore -Bhubaneswar special from Balasore

07. 08415/08416 Jenapur-Puri-Jenapur from both the direction

08. 08439( Puri-Patna special from Puri

Trains diverted

01. 12246 Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on 02.06.2023 will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.

02. 12503 Bangalore –Agartala Express from Bangalore on 02.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda.

03. 12864 Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on 02.06.2023 will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.

04 18048 Vascoda Gama-Shalimar from Vascoda Gama on 02.06.2023 will run via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda.

05 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express from Silghat Town on 02.06.2023 will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul –Cuttack.

06 07029 Agartala – Secunderabad special from Agartala on 02.06.2023 will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul –Cuttack.

07 12664 Tiruchchirappalli -HWH Howrah Express from Tiruchchirappalli on 02.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda.

Trains partially cancelled

01. 12704 Secunderabad- Howrah Express from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run up to Cuttack and will remain cancelled from Cuttack to Howrah.

Rescheduled

01. 18046 Hyderabad - Shalimar East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 03.06.2023 to be rescheduled for 3 hours.