Odisha Triple Train Derailment: List Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Partially Cancelled

At least 238 people are feared dead and 900 injured in a 3-way accident in Odisha's Balasore district; one of the deadliest train accidents in recent history.

Kamal Joshi
Coromandel Express derailment

At least 238 people have died and over 900 were injured in a three-way accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district. "These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," a senior railway official said. The coaches of the Coromandel Express also hit the wagons of a goods train after getting derailed. The massive accident has led to the cancellation and diversions of many trains.

Following trains will remain cancelled/partially cancelled/diverted or rescheduled. 

Trains cancelled on June 3

01.    18044 Bhadrak – Howrah Express  from Bhadrak 
02.     20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express from Tirupati 
03.    12551 Bangalore - Kamakhya AC SF Express from Bangalore 
04.    12864 Bangalore - Howrah Express  from Bangalore 
05.    12253 Bangalore - Bhagalpur  Anga Express 
06.    08411 Balasore -Bhubaneswar  special from Balasore 
07.    08415/08416 Jenapur-Puri-Jenapur from both the direction 
08.    08439( Puri-Patna special from Puri

Trains diverted

01.    12246 Bangalore - Howrah Express  from Bangalore on 02.06.2023 will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.
02.    12503 Bangalore –Agartala Express  from Bangalore on 02.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda.
03.    12864 Bangalore - Howrah Express  from Bangalore on 02.06.2023 will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda.
04    18048 Vascoda Gama-Shalimar  from Vascoda Gama  on  02.06.2023 will run via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda.
05    15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express from  Silghat Town on 02.06.2023 will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul –Cuttack.
06    07029 Agartala – Secunderabad special  from Agartala on 02.06.2023 will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul –Cuttack.
 07    12664 Tiruchchirappalli -HWH Howrah Express  from Tiruchchirappalli on 02.06.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda.

Trains partially cancelled

01.    12704 Secunderabad- Howrah  Express from Secunderabad on 02.06.2023 will run up to Cuttack and will remain cancelled from Cuttack to Howrah.

Rescheduled 

01.    18046 Hyderabad - Shalimar East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 03.06.2023 to be rescheduled for 3 hours.

