Odisha Youth Creates Miniature Replica Of Puri's Jagannath Temple Complex With Wood

A young sculptor from Odisha is recently in news for his latest art piece. Dilip Maharana, who hails from Behrampur situated in Odisha's Ganjam district, made a miniature version of Puri's Jagannath Temple. The temple, which is known for its artistic works looks just as good in the miniature version.

Youth makes miniature Jagannath Temple

Dilip Maharana is an 18-year-old boy, who has now amazed people with his work. Maharana, who hails from Odisha built a wooden replica of Puri's Jagannath Temple and people loves it. According to the miniature sculpture artist, the artwork took over a month to complete.

Odisha: A Ganjam district-based 18-year-old artist, Dilip Maharana built a miniature version of Puri Temple



"I have built a wooden replica of Jagannath Temple which is 5.5 inches high. It took me 1.5 months to make this version of temple," he said (16.08) pic.twitter.com/9SxuQDYo2E — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

The youth from the Ganjam district told ANI that it was tough to complete. The artist has made the replica model with utmost importance to the detailing and structural perfection. The temple, with its arches and artwork, is near perfect. Moreover, the artist has also put in extra effort to make the architectural structure in exact proportions.

"I have built a wooden replica of Jagannath Temple which is 5.5 inches high, length is 12 inch and width is 9 inch. It took me 1.5 months to make this version of temple," Maharana told ANI. The young artist added that he started making the artwork after he was confined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The youth started to utilize his time at home amid the COVID-induced restrictions.

The miniature structure built by the young artist is a proper temple complex with over 10 large and small temple structures inside it. Maharana has previously built a temple of Lord Ram and an idol of Goddess Durga. The artist also holds the reputation as a Grand Master in the India and Asia Book of Records. The artist added that he has now completed making two replicas of the temple complex, which he desires to gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Previous creations by artists during lockdown

Earlier in July, Bihar-based sculptor Jai Prakash was in news for carving out a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a money storage bank. The sculptor, who hails from Muzaffarpur, Bihar had garnered public attention with his work. Talking about his creation, he had said that he got the idea last year when Prime Minister Modi announced the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 for containing the spread of the COVID-19. It took him almost a month to complete the money bank.

IMAGE: ANI