Ola E-Scooter Sales Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore Mark In Two Days; Next Sale On Nov 1

Ola Co-Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday said that sales of its electric scooters has crossed Rs 1,100 crore mark in two days. Aggarwal stated that the company has now put a halt to the process of purchasing. He informed that the purchase window will now re-open again on November 01, during the Diwali festivities.

Ola Electric kick-started the process of sales of its 2W-Electric scooter, available in two variants - the Ola S1 and S1 Pro on September 15 and on the very first day, the company traded scooters worth Rs 600 crore.

CEO Aggarwal delighted at Rs 1,100 Cr sales mark

Aggarwal expressed his delight at the feat achieved by the company in just two days.

Day 2 of EV era was even better than Day 1! Crossed ₹1100Cr in sales in 2 days! Purchase window will reopen on Nov 1 so reserve now if you haven't already.



Thank you India for the love & trust. You are the revolution! https://t.co/oeYPc4fv4M pic.twitter.com/fTTmcFgKfR — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 17, 2021



The Ola Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in a blog post also expressed his delight that the excitement and enthusiasm that the customers showed for the product remained high throughout. "In total over 2 days, we have done over Rs 1,100 crores in sales. This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history. We truly are living in a digital India," Aggarwal said.

E-Scooters available only on Ola App

The sale of the E-Scooter was supposed to begin from September 8, but was postponed a week to September 15 for technical difficulties faced by the company in making the website go live for purchase. The E-Scooter is available for purchase only on the Ola App at the present and not on the website. Deliveries for the E-Scooters will commence from the next month and customers will be informed of the estimated tentative delivery dates within 72 hours of the purchase.

Ola Electric emerging as new star in two-wheeler market

Ola Electric had on August 15 unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants S1 and S1 Pro at a price slab of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively.

Ola Electric has created a buzz and sensation among scooter lovers across the country. The company has been widely endorsing its products while commanding the Electric 2-wheeler vehicles sector in India.

The company in another announcement maintained that the Ola factory will be run by an all-women workforce. Ola has employed over 10,000 women to manufacture 1 million e-vehicles every year, expecting an annual production of 10 million.

