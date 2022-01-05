Omicron-detecting RT-PCR Kit That Will Give A Result In 4 Hours Approved By DCGI

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the usage of new Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit 'Omisure' that is developed by TATA Medical and Diagnostics (MD) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 'Omisure' kit is capable of producing results in just four hours, according to the Director-General of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava. "The tests have been performed as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Responsibility for batch-to-batch consistency lies with the manufacturer", a joint approval letter released on December 30, 2021, by ICMR and Health Ministry stated.

"This kit can detect the Omicron variant as well as other variants of SARS-CoV2 reported so far. Currently, Omicron patients are detected only after genome sequencing. But this test can help eliminate that step and detection can be done during the testing", Ravi Vasanthapuram, the R&D head of TATA MD had told PTI. Moreover, the kit is now the only one in India used to confirm the Omicron variant in patients with its S-Gene Target Failure (SGTF) strategy, however, it is expected to be more expensive than regular kits.

As for the current scenario, Dr Bhargava said that Omicron has grown into a predominant strain in India and urged to avoid mass gatherings in order to curb its spread.

Omicron cases in India

The number of Omicron cases in India has reached 2,135 with Maharashtra logging in the highest of 653. According to the Ministry of Health, India reported 58,097 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours with 828 recoveries as of January 4. Meanwhile, Delhi has the second-highest number of Omicron cases (464), followed by Kerala (185 ), Rajasthan (174) and Tamil Nadu (121).

(Image: Unsplash)