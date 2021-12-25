Omicron: Centre To Send Teams To 10 States Seeing Infection Surge, Low COVID Vaccination

As several states in India are witnessing a spike in Omicron cases, the Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy multi-disciplinary central teams to 10 identified states. These states include Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab. As per the health ministry, these 10 states are either reporting slow vaccination pace or rising cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top health officials from the Centre and the state to review the COVID situation. After the briefing, the PM directed the officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels.

Multi-disciplinary teams to be deployed in 10 identified states

"A decision has been taken to deploy multi-disciplinary Central teams to 10 identified States some of which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron & COVID19 cases or slow vaccination pace. Multi-disciplinary Central teams to be deployed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab," said the Ministry of Health.

India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases as Omicron Tally Reaches 415

On Saturday morning, the Health Ministry informed that India has registered a total of 415 Omicron cases. According to the report, at least 115 people have recovered. With 108 cases of Omicron infection, Maharashtra continues to lead, followed by Delhi with 79 cases. Telangana has 38 cases, whereas Gujarat has 43. Kerala has 37 Omicron cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 34. No Omicron cases have been documented in the northeast so far.

India also registered 7,189 new COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,79,520. There are currently 77,032 active cases, informed Health Ministry.

Many states and UTs have enforced curfews and night curfews in response to the spread of Omicron. Night curfews will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Haryana, and eight Gujarat cities (Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh). From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Maharashtra has outlawed gatherings of more than 5 persons.