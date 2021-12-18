Omicron Led-third COVID Wave Likely To Hit India In Early 2022: Expert

Amid the surge of Omicron cases in India, members of the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee informed that the caseload in the country is likely to increase further, predicting a thirdwave in early 2022. On Saturday, India recorded 7,145 new COVID-19 cases.

One of the heads of the Committee named Vidyasagar said that India will have a third wave of COVID but it will be milder than the second wave. Speaking to ANI, he informed, "Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant."

He also mentioned it is unlikely that the third wave will see more daily cases than the second wave as the Centre had started vaccinating ordinary Indians only starting March 1, which was just about the time when the Delta variant had hit the country, having an impact on 100% vaccine-naive population, except frontline workers. The third wave will not see as many as daily cases as the second wave as now the capacity now has been built up based on the earlier expiriences, he added.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India has recorded 7,145 new COVID-19 cases, down 4.1% from yesterday's figures. With these new cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,47,33,194. Meanwhile, 289 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 4,77,158, according to data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Saturday. Kerala had the most casualties (243), followed by Maharashtra, which logged 12 deaths. Kerala leads with 3,471 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 902, Tamil Nadu with 621 cases, West Bengal at 580 cases, and Karnataka with 238 cases. These five states accounted for 81.34% of all new cases, with Kerala alone accounting for 48.58% of all new cases.

