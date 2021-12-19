Omicron: Maharashtra Reports 6 More Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant; Total Tally Rises To 54

Six more people have tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, in Maharashtra on Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy. The total Omicron cases stand at 54. Of the total cases, 28 individuals have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said.

"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 6 more patients have been found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, 4 patients are from Mumbai Airport surveillance, 1 each from Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation," Maharashtra Health Department said.

Maharashtra: Details of six patients diagnosed with Omicron today

All four patients in Mumbai were identified during the airport screening. A 5-year-old boy, who was in close contact with Dubai travellers from Pune's Junnar, has been diagnosed with Omicron. A 46-year-old man with a travel history to the Middle East from Pimpri Chinchwad also tested positive for Omicron.

Omicron cases may outpace Delta surge but only mild cases in India so far: Experts

According to health experts, the cases of new variant way outpace the speed at which the Delta variant spread in India because of its high transmissibility.

"Omicron has been labelled as a Variant of Concern by the WHO. Almost 90 countries have been affected by now. It appears to be highly transmissible. As of now, Delta variant is the most prevalent strain in the world but with high transmissibility, Omicron may take over the Delta variant," Dr Deshdeepak of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital told ANI.

He said that there may be a spike in COVID-19 cases or we may see another wave. "However, cases with mild symptoms have been reported so far," he added.

On Saturday, National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee chief Vidyasagar said that India will have third wave but it will be milder than the second. "Third wave is likely to arrive early next year in India. It should be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country now. There will definitely be a third wave. Right now, we are at around 7,500 cases per day which is sure to go up once Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant," he told ANI.